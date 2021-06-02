Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 2nd Jun 2021

Updated: Wed 2nd Jun

A Deeside library run by volunteers targeted in ‘heartbreaking’ vandalism attack

A Deeside library run by volunteers is counting the cost of a ‘heartbreaking’ vandalism attack that happened on Bank Holiday Monday.

Children were seen by local residents on the roof of Mancot library, it’s alleged they were throwing wood from the roof.

In a tweet on Tuesday, a spokesperson from the library said: “We had the police here last night [Monday] to talk to local youths, but after they left at 9.00 someone else came back and did this. We know the building is a mess but this is heartbreaking for us.”

Photographs shared on the library’s Facebook page shows damage to the Mancot Lane building with wood panels ripped from the exterior wall and debris on the car park floor.

A library spokesperson said: “Police were called [on Monday] by a kind resident who witnessed children on the library roof.”

“Not only is this obviously extremely dangerous but the perpetrators were seen throwing wood from the roof onto the car park below.”

“The library is run solely by volunteers who give up their free time to keep the library open for the whole community and it saddens us that our efforts are treated in this way.”

“If anybody knows the persons responsible for last night’s damage or sees children on the roof again.”

Anybody with information can contact North Wales Police via the live web chat Live chat | North Wales Police or via 101 quoting reference Z076758.

Information can also be reported online to Crimestoppers anonymously via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously or by calling 0800 555 111.



