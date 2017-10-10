30 years service celebration for Flint Coastguard Station Officer

Garry has dedicated his life to Search & Rescue firstly with the RNLI as Hon Sec of Flint Lifeboat, before starting his career with HM Coastguard.

Garry has taken charge of many major incidents over the years where he has received letters of appreciation from the Chief Coastguard and other Emergency Services.

He has also built our Team up from being a 4 man ‘Incident Response Team’ to the current 8 man ‘Coastguard Rescue Team’ which covers water, mud and search capabilities.

Garry also worked tirelessly to help secure a base for the Flint Coastguard team which is a shared facility with North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

James Jones had also dedicated his 10 years to the Service by working alongside Garry, not only on incidents but with the day to day running of the Station andTeam.

“The Flint Team are truly proud and grateful for everything both Garry and James have done.

We would also like to thank our Senior Coastal Operations Officers Danny Jamson and Christopher Smith, Rhyl Coastguard Rescue Team and Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team for their attendance this evening.

Once again many thanks for an enjoyable evening.” A Coastguard spokesman said.