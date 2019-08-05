25 year old man charged with GBH after serious assault on police officer in Wrexham

A Police Officer remains in hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted in Wrexham on Saturday night.

The officer, who is from the Roads Policing Unit was attempting to arrest a wanted man in School Lane, Southsea just before 8pm when he was seriously assaulted.

An ambulance was called and he was taken to the Wrexham Maelor Hospital where he remains.

An alleged suspect, 25-year-old Meredydd Francis of School Lane, Southsea has been charged with Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm and has been remanded to appear before Wrexham Magistrates Monday morning.

Chief Inspector Jeff Moses of North Wales Police said: “Our thoughts remain with the officer and his family as we continue to investigate the incident.

“Assaults on officers whilst carrying out their lawful duties are never acceptable. They are out there, working hard to protect the most vulnerable and to keep people safe.

“Police officers are well trained and equipped and we seek to ensure that welfare arrangements are available when they become victims of assault.

“An assault of any kind should never be considered ‘part of the job’ and offenders need to understand that such behaviour will not be tolerated by North Wales Police.”

Mark Jones, General Secretary of North Wales Police Federation, said: “This particular attack on one of our colleagues is an absolute disgrace.

“Our police officers are out there 24/7 protecting the public and to be violently assaulted in this way is deplorable.

“We have instigated our Federation welfare support and will continue to make sure our colleague is fully looked after as he recovers.

“Assaults on emergency service workers are completely unacceptable and we demand the respect of the judiciary to ensure that justice is served; anything less would be shameful.”

Assistant Chief Constable Sacha Hatchett tweeted to say, “Duty cover this weekend. Busy – particularly in the east with a couple of nasty assaults including one on our own who is receiving care from @BCUHB and support from our supervision.”