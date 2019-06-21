15yo boy charged with attempted murder of 14yo boy following incident in Chester

A 15-year-old boy from Chester has been charged with attempted murder after a 14-year-old boy from the city sustained serious injuries in an incident in Handbridge.

He has also been charged with possessing a bladed article in a public place.

The incident occurred on Handbridge Road in the City at around 3pm yesterday, and the 15-year-old was arrested soon after.

The 14-year-old was taken to hospital via an ambulance.

He remains in hospital in a serious condition.

The 15-year-old has been remanded in custody and is set to appear at Crewe Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Saturday 22 June.