Over 1500 budding high flyers attend Airbus careers open day at Broughton.

The next generation of high flyers attended an open day at Airbus Broughton on Saturday.

The drop-in session at the Broughton plant was aimed at encouraging budding aerospace professionals to apply to the Airbus apprenticeship programme.

Around 1500 students, parents and education professionals were in attendance alongside Plant Manager Paul McKinlay.

Airbus representatives and partner educational institutions were on-hand to provide information about apprenticeship opportunities in Engineering or Business, and to show visitors around the factory where the A380 wings are manufactured.

The company’s world-leading apprenticeships are hugely popular and have proven to be the ideal launch pad for successful careers in aerospace – 70% of senior management at Airbus started out as apprentices.

Applications for the 2018 UK Apprenticeship Programme are now open and will close on 23 February 2018 for Craft Apprenticeships (Commercial Aircraft) and on 9 March 2018 for all other programmes.

The highly technical nature of the aerospace industry has created huge demand for skilled and qualified specialists in the UK.

Airbus apprenticeship programmes in the UK last from three to five years and combine college or university studies with practical training.

For more information visit: airbus.com/careers/apprentices