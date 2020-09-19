Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 19th Sep 2020

Updated: Sat 19th Sep

A55 in Flintshire back open following overnight closure

Update: The road has reopened.

Previous report: Police have closed a section of the westbound A55 in Flintshire ‘for the foreseeable time’ following a collision.

The incident has happened at between to junctions J33A Brookside (Northop Hall East) to J33A (Northop Hall West) drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

Traffic Wales has said a diversion is in operations.

Police issued an update on social media at 1.20am (Saturday) stating:

“Please be aware that the A55 at J33a for Mold will be closed westbound for the foreseeable time due to a road traffic collision. Please avoid the area.”

Latest traffic report states: “Road closed due to accident on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound from J33A Brookside (Northop Hall East) to J33A (Northop Hall West). Road closed around 01:20.”

 

No more details as yet.

 



