A55 in Flintshire back open following overnight closure

Update: The road has reopened.

**Final Update 08:06**#A55 Westbound J33 Northop (Fflint/Mold) Road NOW open. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/0bwolfq8YT — Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) September 19, 2020



Previous report: Police have closed a section of the westbound A55 in Flintshire ‘for the foreseeable time’ following a collision.

The incident has happened at between to junctions J33A Brookside (Northop Hall East) to J33A (Northop Hall West) drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

Traffic Wales has said a diversion is in operations.

#A55 : Westbound : J33A Northop to J33 Northop (Flint/Mold) : Incident : Road closed : Diversion : #TrafficWalesAlert — Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) September 19, 2020

Police issued an update on social media at 1.20am (Saturday) stating:

“Please be aware that the A55 at J33a for Mold will be closed westbound for the foreseeable time due to a road traffic collision. Please avoid the area.”

Latest traffic report states: “Road closed due to accident on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound from J33A Brookside (Northop Hall East) to J33A (Northop Hall West). Road closed around 01:20.”

No more details as yet.