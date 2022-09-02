Zip World offering Flintshire families free sessions to help with cost of living crisis

As the cost of living crisis bites ever harder, families in Flintshire will no doubt begin to cut back on activities and days out.

Zip World – best known for the world’s fastest zip line – is offering an hour of free adventures to families local to their North Wales-based adventure parks every Saturday during the month of September 2022.

The new initiative is in response to the financial difficulties brought about by the pandemic combined with the cost-of-living crisis.

Families in the CH postcode area can claim free tickets for any of the 15 Zip World adventures on offer.

Zip World’s Commercial Director Andrew Hudson said: “All families are having to make difficult choices right now about what they can and can’t do. And for some families, this means experiences are taking a back seat.”

“For those who find themselves in this situation, we wanted to do something to make sure no one has to miss out on spending quality time together, making memories and having fun.”

Zip World has included 15 of its adventures in the offer across it’s three North Wales sites and one South Wales site.

Attractions include the UK’s only alpine coaster of its kind, the Fforest Coaster at Betws-Y-Coed, and the UK’s only subterranean bouncy nets system, Bounce Below.

Also included is the all-new Underground Golf experience at Zip World Llechwedd, Blaenau Ffestiniog.

The incredible 18-hole course is the world’s only adventure golf course set 500ft underground in a cavern.

Accessible by Europe’s steepest cable railway, the adventure has elements of the cavern’s history as a former slate mine woven throughout.

Andrew Hudson added: “Fifteen adventures are included in our offer and it’s a varied mix – there really is something for everyone, including some of Zip World’s most popular and well-loved adventures.”]

“It’s a great opportunity to get active, boost wellbeing, and enjoy time with your loved ones for those who really need it.”

To qualify, families need only bring along proof of address such as a utility bill – most CH and LL postcodes are included.

The offer is open to families with at least one child of school age and can be redeemed for use on Saturday mornings between 9-10am in September 2022.

Families can register for your promo code here Once received via email, customers are asked to call Zip World’s booking centre on 01248 601444 to book using their code.

As part of the offer, 4 people can complete 2 different adventures – these must both be booked at the same time, as the promo code is redeemable once.

Adventures included:

Zip World Fforest, Betws y Coed – Fforest Coaster, Treetop Nets, Tree Hoppers, Skyride 2, Plummet 2

Zip World Penrhyn Quarry, Bethesda – Quarry Flyer, Quarry Karts, Penrhyn Quarry Tour

Zip World Llechwedd, Blaenau Ffestiniog – Bounce Below, Underground Golf, Big Red, Deep Mine Tour

Zip World Tower, Aberdare – Tower Flyer, Tower Climber, Tower Coaster

