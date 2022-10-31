Deeside.com > News

Young people in Wales needed to shape future of National Lottery money

The National Lottery Community Fund is recruiting for three young people (16-24) who live in Wales to join their Youth Voice Wales Panel.

The Fund is searching for dynamic, enthusiastic young people who want to work in a team to create real, positive change for people and communities across Wales.

The Youth Voice Wales Panel was formed in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and worked in partnership with The National Lottery Community Fund to create the £10 million Mind Our Future grant scheme that is helping to support young people’s  mental health and resilience.

The Youth Voice Wales Panel continues to support The National Lottery Community Fund to ensure that the voices of young people across Wales are heard, and present at national and youth funding events across the UK.

The National Lottery Community Fund will provide full training and support for the role.

Tom, 23, joined the Youth Voice Wales Panel in October 2021, and said: “Since working with the Youth Voice Wales Team I’ve got better making my own decisions and having confidence in them, having confidence in speaking out, and learning to be more assertive with the decisions I am making and being able to better debate the pros and cons of each possible outcome.”

“This experience was invaluable to me. It’s been great to be able to influence decisions being made that are important to us as young people and being able to make a difference.”

John Rose, Wales Director at The National Lottery Community Fund, added: “The Youth Voice Wales Panel have had an incredible impact on how National Lottery money is used in Wales through our Mind Our Future programme, and they continue to work with us to make a real difference for people and communities in Wales.”

“I encourage young people in Wales to be a part of this fantastic team, and look forward to supporting our new members to make a positive difference for people and communities with National Lottery money.”

National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week across the UK for good causes.

The National Lottery Community Fund as a distributor ensures a share of this funding goes straight to communities, helping them to tackle important issues such as supporting young people into employment, mental health and climate action.

To find out more about the opportunity and the Youth Voice Wales Panel you can visit: www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/about/our-people/young-people-in-the-lead-wales.

The deadline for applying is November 21st.

