Posted: Fri 16th Jul 2021

Young people in Flintshire express concerns about mental health, education, employment, and income

Flintshire’s Youth Service has recently carried out a joint consultation with Wrexham Youth Service to gauge the effects of Covid-19 on young people’s lives.

Young people across both Council areas have expressed concerns about their mental health, education, employment, and income.

The pandemic has negatively affected social relationships for some young people with their friends and families.

Young people feel the pandemic has affected their mental health greatly and they felt that they did not know where to go for help and advice during lockdowns.

Flintshire’s Leader and Cabinet Member for Education and Youth, Councillor Ian Roberts, said:

“It’s important to point out that throughout the last 12 months, education, teachers and school staff have gone above and beyond to keep schools open for young people of key workers and deliver online teaching for young people.

“However, it’s clear from the results of the survey, that young people don’t always know how or where to get support.”

“To that end, the Youth Service has developed a leaflets for young people and professionals supporting them that will provide signposting and information to help.”

Please visit Flintshire’s Youth Service webpage where you will find information, including links to both leaflets.

Information can also be found on their Facebook page and on Instagram.



