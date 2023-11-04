Wastewater monitoring for COVID-19 set to restart in Wales

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Wastewater monitoring for COVID-19 provided valuable intelligence because it can measure levels of SARS-Cov2 in our communities.

The frequent monitoring of coronavirus levels at waste water treatment plants can offer a signal of the infection rate in the community and provide early sign that coronavirus is present.

The programme was delivered through a successful partnership with a consortium led by Bangor University.

Health and Social Services Minister Eluned Morgan MS highlighted the reversal of the earlier decision to halt the programme, citing ongoing financial pressure on the Welsh Government’s budget. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Ms Morgan noted the importance of continued work on the utility of wastewater monitoring not only for SARS-CoV2 but also for other potential health hazards.

The minister emphasised the role of an integrated surveillance system in the public health respiratory framework, which includes monitoring various respiratory viruses across healthcare settings.



[Health and Social Services Minister Eluned Morgan MS]

Officials from the Welsh Government have collaborated with experts from both Bangor and Cardiff Universities to refine the programme and understand how it can enhance the current surveillance system.

As Wales prepares for the winter, the data garnered from this monitoring can provide an early indication of changes in the virus's presence, aiding in planning and response efforts.

The resumed programme will also monitor other viruses such as Influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), adding depth to the nation's health intelligence.

Ms Morgan said: "I have agreed a proposal that will resume wastewater monitoring in Wales. It will provide additional intelligence and surveillance on COVID-19 transmission in our communities as well as levels of other viruses like Influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. "

"Our new approach still delivers significant financial savings, and reflects how we have begun to live with COVID-19 by maintaining an appropriate level of surveillance to detect and monitor the virus in the community, enabling us to intervene in a timely and evidence informed way.

The Minister added, "I am grateful to both Bangor University and Cardiff University for working constructively with us in the development of this revised approach. I am pleased that we can continue to support this initiative over the winter and into next year."



