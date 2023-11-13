Wrexham to Bidston Rail line blocked by flooding
Heavy rainfall has caused flooding on the Wrexham to Bidston railway line.
This has led to disruption, including the cancellation of some train services.
The 08:32 and 09:35 Wrexham to Bidston services have so far been cancelled.
The 09:34 and 10:34 Bidston to Wrexham services have been cancelled.
The affected railway line, which links Flintshire with Wrexham and the Wirral, is expected to face disruptions until 11:00 am, Transport for Wales has said.
The Transport for Wales website states: “We are sorry for the disruption this will cause you.”
“If your train journey has been delayed you may be entitled to compensation. Please keep your ticket to accompany any claim. For more information please visit:
https://tfwrail.wales/delay-compensation where you can claim online, or pick up a form from your nearest ticket office.”
Storm Debi
The UK Meteorological Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds on Monday, signalling potential disruptions from Storm Debi.
Forecasted to affect various regions across Wales and England, including Flintshire, the storm is expected to bring especially strong winds.
According to the latest updates, Storm Debi is anticipated to form in the early hours of Monday, with the weather warning effective from 4 am to 6 pm.
Residents in the affected areas are advised to prepare for potential impacts on travel and outdoor activities.
Highlighting the unpredictability of Storm Debi, the Met Office has noted a high likelihood of strong westerly winds developing along the Irish Sea coasts of Wales and northwest England this morning.
A Met Office spokesperson provided further insight, stating, “Storm Debi is expected to develop and move across Ireland and northern England on Monday.”
They added, “Whilst there is still some uncertainty in the exact track and depth of this low, there is a chance of very strong westerly winds developing along the Irish Sea coasts of Wales and northwest England Monday morning before extending inland during the day, slowly easing later.”
Furthermore, the Met Office has forecast gusts reaching 60-65 mph in inland areas and even stronger winds of 70-80 mph around coastal regions and over higher terrain like the Pennines.
This warning suggests potential hazards such as fallen trees, power outages, and disrupted transport services.
