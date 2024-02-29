Wrexham facility to boost Airbus’s A320 production with key wing parts agreement

A global aerospace manufacturer has announced a key agreement that will see it continue to supply major structural wing components to Airbus Broughton.

The new deal ensures its Wrexham-based facility will continue to play a pivotal role in supplying major structural components for Airbus’ single-aisle aircraft series.

The deal, set to take off in January 2024, focuses on the production of precision-machined wing spars for use on the A320 family of aircraft.

Wing spars are large machined components that provide support and strength to the wing structure.

Magellan will expand its industry-leading long bed machining capability at the Llay facility to ensure continued delivery of quality products that meet the expectations of Airbus.

Mr. Haydn Martin, Vice President, Business Development, Marketing, and Contracts, said:

“This scope of work with Airbus demonstrates our commitment to align with our customer’s requirements through continuous improvement and infrastructure investment.”

“The long-term nature of the contract allows Magellan to make investments that offer our customer a competitive and reliable source during Airbus’ ramp-up for the future production of single-aisle aircraft,” he concluded.

Magellan Aerospace has been at the forefront of adopting and investing in state-of-the-art technologies to meet and exceed the stringent requirements of partners like Airbus.

