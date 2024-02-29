Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 29th Feb 2024

Wrexham facility to boost Airbus’s A320 production with key wing parts agreement

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A global aerospace manufacturer has announced a key agreement that will see it continue to supply major structural wing components to Airbus Broughton.

The new deal ensures its Wrexham-based facility will continue to play a pivotal role in supplying major structural components for Airbus’ single-aisle aircraft series.

The deal, set to take off in January 2024, focuses on the production of precision-machined wing spars for use on the A320 family of aircraft.

Wing spars are large machined components that provide support and strength to the wing structure.

Magellan will expand its industry-leading long bed machining capability at the Llay facility to ensure continued delivery of quality products that meet the expectations of Airbus.

Mr. Haydn Martin, Vice President, Business Development, Marketing, and Contracts, said:

“This scope of work with Airbus demonstrates our commitment to align with our customer’s requirements through continuous improvement and infrastructure investment.”

“The long-term nature of the contract allows Magellan to make investments that offer our customer a competitive and reliable source during Airbus’ ramp-up for the future production of single-aisle aircraft,” he concluded.

Magellan Aerospace has been at the forefront of adopting and investing in state-of-the-art technologies to meet and exceed the stringent requirements of partners like Airbus.

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Public Notice Advert

CQLCP

Latest News

  • Sustainable shift earns Aura Wales ‘six weeks of free electricity per year’
  • Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant champions Mind charity’s impact in Wales
  • Wales urged to offer blood count tests for all those presenting at GP’s with leukaemia symptoms

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Sustainable shift earns Aura Wales ‘six weeks of free electricity per year’

    News

    Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant champions Mind charity’s impact in Wales

    News

    Wales urged to offer blood count tests for all those presenting at GP’s with leukaemia symptoms

    News

    David’s Tokyo Marathon challenge for hospices

    News

    Senedd: Critics slam decades of neglect in North Wales transport system

    News

    Flintshire schools face financial crisis amid budget cuts, warns Headteachers’ Federation

    News

    Flintshire’s ‘Off Flint’ project seeks your best shots

    News

    Countess Charity’s Chester Duck Race returns for tenth year

    News

    Welsh Government budget: No rise in business rate support

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn