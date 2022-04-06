Work on 400 home Deeside development set to get under in Autumn

Housebuilder Bellway has said work on a 400 home development in Deeside will get underway in November.

Bellway has been given the green light to construct 400 houses on the old Corus site near Garden City.

The development is part of the long-standing ambitions of Flintshire Council and the Welsh Government to deliver a mixed-use redevelopment of the brownfield site which stretches from the River Dee to the former RAF Sealand base.

Bellway acquired over 29 acres of land for its new residential development of two, three and four bedroom properties, incorporating semi-detached and detached house types.

The new development will be known as Victoria Green, named after the Jubilee Bridge (Blue Bridge) located close by, which was completed in 1897, the same year as Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee.

Bellway said the homes will be part of their “Artisan Collection, the properties at Victoria Green have been carefully considered with desirable elevations and luxury design features.”

The development will feature 1.49 hectares of public open space, and Bellway will also make a financial contribution of £921,371 to improve facilities at Hawarden High School and Sealand Primary School.

The site will be remediated as part of the pre-completion works, with Bellway due to make a start on the site’s roads and sewers in November, and a sales launch expected in 2023.

Jenny Bell, Sales Director at Bellway North West, comments: “Victoria Green is a superb site with a great mix of two, three and four bed homes which will undoubtedly appeal to a broad spectrum of buyer across Deeside as well as further afield.”

“The development’s location is excellent too; a short drive to the city of Chester and by the Wales/England border.”

“It’s great news that we have now received planning permission for Victoria Green and we are looking forward to getting started on site later this year.”