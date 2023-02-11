Women in Wales to benefit from new digital maternity system

Health Minister, Eluned Morgan, and Digital Health and Care Wales (DHCW) are delighted to announce a £7m five-year work program that will digitally transform maternity services for women and clinicians across Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The new system will allow healthcare professionals from every health board in Wales to share vital information more quickly, providing safe and consistent maternity services wherever women choose to access care. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The move to a unified digital system was a response to recent reviews of maternity services in Wales and the UK, which called for a standardised approach to information sharing. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The new maternity system will be underpinned by a standardised clinical framework incorporating data, care pathways, and women’s information, and will integrate with the Welsh NHS digital infrastructure. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Women will have digital access to their personal maternity records and receive relevant health advice and reminders. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

According to Chief Nursing Officer for Wales, Sue Tranka, “Having one all-Wales digital system will make the journey much smoother for women during their pregnancy, who often see several different midwives and doctors across different health boards. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

” National Maternity Clinical Informaticist Lead at DHCW, Anne Watkins, added, “We are excited about the benefits and opportunities for women in Wales and the Welsh Maternity service presented by this proposed digital transformation.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The £7m investment will provide a more streamlined, efficient and effective service for women, ensuring they receive the highest standard of care during one of the most important and personal experiences of their lives. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

