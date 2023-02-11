Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 11th Feb 2023

Women in Wales to benefit from new digital maternity system

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Health Minister, Eluned Morgan, and Digital Health and Care Wales (DHCW) are delighted to announce a £7m five-year work program that will digitally transform maternity services for women and clinicians across Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The new system will allow healthcare professionals from every health board in Wales to share vital information more quickly, providing safe and consistent maternity services wherever women choose to access care. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The move to a unified digital system was a response to recent reviews of maternity services in Wales and the UK, which called for a standardised approach to information sharing. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The new maternity system will be underpinned by a standardised clinical framework incorporating data, care pathways, and women’s information, and will integrate with the Welsh NHS digital infrastructure. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Women will have digital access to their personal maternity records and receive relevant health advice and reminders. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

According to Chief Nursing Officer for Wales, Sue Tranka, “Having one all-Wales digital system will make the journey much smoother for women during their pregnancy, who often see several different midwives and doctors across different health boards. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

” National Maternity Clinical Informaticist Lead at DHCW, Anne Watkins, added, “We are excited about the benefits and opportunities for women in Wales and the Welsh Maternity service presented by this proposed digital transformation.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The £7m investment will provide a more streamlined, efficient and effective service for women, ensuring they receive the highest standard of care during one of the most important and personal experiences of their lives. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Flint RNLI call for new volunteers as it looks to recruit operations manager and lifeboat crew members
  • Lost House Keys or Ingrown Toenail? Don’t Call 999, says Welsh Ambulance Service
  • Welsh Government provides £300,000 to support aid efforts in Turkey and Syria

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Flint RNLI call for new volunteers as it looks to recruit operations manager and lifeboat crew members

    News

    Lost House Keys or Ingrown Toenail? Don’t Call 999, says Welsh Ambulance Service

    News

    Welsh Government provides £300,000 to support aid efforts in Turkey and Syria

    News

    Flintshire residents urged to step up food waste recycling efforts

    News

    Horse escapes on the rise: North Wales Police & Horse Watch urge owners to take precautions

    News

    County Lines: Arrests made in Deeside following joint police operation

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn