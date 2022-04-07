Woman helped from Holywell property after microwavable ‘bean’ bag catches fire

Firefighters have issued a warning after a microwaveable ‘bean’ bag caught fire at a house in Flintshire.

A woman was led from the house in Holywell by a local North Wales Fire Service watch manager after being called to the incident.

The bean bags – which usually contain buckwheat – can provide warmth, relief and comfort when used properly but, as with any product involving heat, there is a danger of fire and a risk of injury if care is not taken.

A spokesperson for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said:

“Please make sure you always follow manufacturers’ instructions when using heated items such as this microwave bean bag and do not overheat.

“This photo (above) shows the aftermath of a fire in Holywell where our local Watch Manager had to lead the occupier out of her home.”

Top tips