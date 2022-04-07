Woman helped from Holywell property after microwavable ‘bean’ bag catches fire
Firefighters have issued a warning after a microwaveable ‘bean’ bag caught fire at a house in Flintshire.
A woman was led from the house in Holywell by a local North Wales Fire Service watch manager after being called to the incident.
The bean bags – which usually contain buckwheat – can provide warmth, relief and comfort when used properly but, as with any product involving heat, there is a danger of fire and a risk of injury if care is not taken.
A spokesperson for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said:
“Please make sure you always follow manufacturers’ instructions when using heated items such as this microwave bean bag and do not overheat.
“This photo (above) shows the aftermath of a fire in Holywell where our local Watch Manager had to lead the occupier out of her home.”
Top tips
- If you want to use wheat bags, buy from a shop rather than making your own and make sure there are clear instructions.
- Ensure that the wheat bag conforms to British Standards and always follow the manufacturer’s instructions with care.
- Make sure that the wheat bag is not heated for too long, or at too high a temperature, and never leave unattended during the heating process.
- Check that the microwave turntable is working properly and is not obstructed in any way. This will ensure that the bag is heated safely, without ‘hot spots’ being formed.
- Don’t add oils to wheat bags as, over time, you will saturate the cover cloth and create an added fire risk.
- Continual heating and drying of the wheat bag may overheat it to ignition point. When heating it in a microwave, add a cup or bowl of water on the turntable to reduce this risk.
- Don’t use wheat bags or heat packs as bed warmers – only use for direct application to the body.
- Don’t use if the bag shows any signs of over-use, e.g. discolouration, smell of burning or charring.
- Leave bags to cool on a non-combustible surface, such as a draining board, and never reheat bags until they are completely cooled (which could be up to two hours).
