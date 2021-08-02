Witness appeal following Holywell assault

Police investigating an alleged assault in Holywell are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

The incident happened near the Market Cross Wetherspoons pub on the High Street at around 10.15pm on Saturday, 31 July.

A car is reported to also have been damaged during the incident.

A spokesperson for North Flintshire Police Team said:

“Police are keen to speak to any witnesses to an assault that took place on 31st July 2021 at approximately 2215 hours on High St, Holywell near to the Wetherspoons. where damage was also caused to a vehicle.”

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to contact them direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference 21000534049.

Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call Freephone 0800 555 111