Winter Fuel Support Scheme opens in Wales on Monday

Universal credit claimants and those in receipt of certain means-tested benefits will get £100 towards their energy bills this winter, the Welsh Government.

Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt announced the opening of the Winter Fuel Support Scheme on Monday 13th December.

Eligible people may be able to claim the one-off payment from Flintshire Council to provide support towards paying their winter fuel bills.

Information on how to apply will be available on the council webpage from Monday.