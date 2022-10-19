Wingmakers confirm Jamie Reed as new first team manager

Listen to this article

Airbus UK Broughton has appointed Jamie Reed as the first team manager with immediate effect.

The move follows the recent departure of Steve O’Shaughnessey.

Reed who was at 1874 Northwich announced his retirement from football yesterday.

The former Wrexham AFC and Chester player joins a Wingmakers team rooted to the foot of the Welsh Premier League.

The team has lost 9 of the 10 games played this season, though they did register a 4-4 draw at home to Newtown last month.

On the appointment, General manager Jonathan Williams had this to say.

“We are delighted that Jamie accepted our offer to manage the 1st Team at Airbus Football Club.”

“Jamie is an ambitious, young manager keen to prove his talent. He has a wealth of playing experience and is very knowledgeable of the Welsh Leagues. We wish him all the success at our football club and look forward to supporting him in his new role.”

Jamie had this to say on his appointment.

“From my point of view I’m really looking forward to the challenge and I’m looking to bring the whole club together to move forward.

We are obviously in a precarious position at the moment but worrying about what has happened so far and things we can’t change won’t help anyone. I’m keen to bring a positive approach that will hopefully give us the best possible chance of competing in this league.

It’s time to come together, roll our sleeves up and have a go. Then we will see what happens.“

Read Next