Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 27th Sep 2022

Updated: Tue 27th Sep

William and Kate to visit North Wales for first time today with new titles

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

The Prince and Princess of Wales are to visit the nation for the first time today since taking up their titles.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth on September 8, King Charles III announced officially that his son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton were now the Prince and Princess of Wales.

As William and Kate take on their new roles they will visit Wales to meet different communities across the nation and learn about the work of key charitable organisations.

Their first engagement will be in North Wales when they visit Holyhead in Anglesey.

Their Royal Highnesses will visit the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station, where they will meet crew, volunteers and some of those who have been supported by their local unit.

Holyhead is one of the three oldest lifeboat stations on the Welsh coast and has a remarkable history of bravery, having received 70 awards for gallantry.

Their Royal Highnesses will then take a short walk to the Holyhead Marine and Café Bar where they will meet local people including representatives of small businesses and organisations, including the Coastguard and Sea Cadets.

The Prince and Princess have a deep affection for Wales, having made their first family home in Anglesey, and have “thoroughly enjoyed previous visits and the warmth and kindness shown by the Welsh people.”

“Their Royal Highnesses are looking forward to spending more time in Wales over the coming months and years, taking the time to strengthen their relationship with communities in all parts of Wales.” Kensington Palace said.

William and Kate will then travel to Swansea in South West Wales.

Petition

Following King Charles’s declaration that William and Kate will take on the titles of  Prince and Princess of Wales, a petition was launched calling for an end to the titles.

The petition has gained more than 35,000 signatures, its web page states: “The title remains an insult to Wales and is a symbol of historical oppression.

“The title implies that Wales is still a principality, undermining Wales’ status as a nation and a country.

“In addition, the title has absolutely no constitutional role for Wales, which is now a devolved country with a national Parliament.”

It also claims neither the “Welsh parliament nor the people of Wales were notified, let alone consulted” about the decision to name William Prince of Wales.

 

Read Next

  • Improvements at its Flint wet wipe factory help see Nice-Pak International carbon emissions drop by a third 
  • Coleg Cambria signs up to a national scheme supporting employment and skills in food and drink industry
  • Performer’s visit inspires young Flintshire students
  • Royal Mail issues special stamps in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Improvements at its Flint wet wipe factory help see Nice-Pak International carbon emissions drop by a third 

    News

    Coleg Cambria signs up to a national scheme supporting employment and skills in food and drink industry

    News

    Performer’s visit inspires young Flintshire students

    News

    Royal Mail issues special stamps in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

    News

    Coins featuring portrait of King Charles III set to enter circulation

    News

    Public Health experts in Wales expecting “significant” flu season this winter for first time since pandemic

    News

    Flint students attend outdoor activity centre to complete examination assessments

    News

    Wrexham’s museum wins Welsh Government grant to help “take Wales to the World”

    News

    Sterling hits all-time low: two things can turn this around but neither is straightforward

    News




    Read 409,618 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn