What is the difference between a flood alert and a flood warning?

A number of large storms have hit the UK in recent days bringing high winds and heavy rain.

A Met Office yellow alert became active in Flintshire at 12pm today, Sunday 20 February.

Named Storm Franklin, looks like it will peak locally between 3am and 7am on Monday with wind gusts forecast between 50mph and 60 mph.

Lively going across Saltney Ferry bridge – if under about 12 stone may be worth avoiding 🪁 pic.twitter.com/ki8XGPGSlt — DEESIDE.com (@DeesideDotCom) February 20, 2022

On Friday the Met Office issued an amber alert as Storm Eunice brought gale force conditions to Wales.

As well as high winds, spring tides on Friday saw an unpredicted eight flood warnings triggered along the River Dee and estuary from Gronant to Saltney.

Alongside the eight flood warnings a four-day flood alert – which is still active – was issued for the North Wales Coast from the Dee estuary to the east coast of Anglesey.

As of 4.36pm Sunday there are no flood warnings in place for Flintshire.

But, how are a flood alert and a flood warning different?

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) constantly monitor rainfall, river levels and sea conditions to forecast the possibility of flooding.