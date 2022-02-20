What is the difference between a flood alert and a flood warning?
A number of large storms have hit the UK in recent days bringing high winds and heavy rain.
A Met Office yellow alert became active in Flintshire at 12pm today, Sunday 20 February.
Named Storm Franklin, looks like it will peak locally between 3am and 7am on Monday with wind gusts forecast between 50mph and 60 mph.
On Friday the Met Office issued an amber alert as Storm Eunice brought gale force conditions to Wales.
As well as high winds, spring tides on Friday saw an unpredicted eight flood warnings triggered along the River Dee and estuary from Gronant to Saltney.
Alongside the eight flood warnings a four-day flood alert – which is still active – was issued for the North Wales Coast from the Dee estuary to the east coast of Anglesey.
As of 4.36pm Sunday there are no flood warnings in place for Flintshire.
But, how are a flood alert and a flood warning different?
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) constantly monitor rainfall, river levels and sea conditions to forecast the possibility of flooding.
There are three types of warning issued when flooding is forecast.
These warnings are: flood alerts, flood warnings and severe flood warnings.
Flood Alert
- Forecasts indicate that flooding from rivers may be possible
- Forecast of intense rainfall for rivers that respond very rapidly
- Forecasts of high tides, surges or strong winds
- Be prepared to act on your flood plan
- Prepare an emergency flood kit of essential items
- Avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water
- A Flood Alert could be upgraded to a warning so check for updates regularly
Flood Warning
- High tides and surges combined with strong wind
- Forecasted heavy rainfall potentially causing flash flooding of rivers
- Forecasted flooding from rivers
- Protect yourself and your family
- Move family, pets and valuables to a safe place
- Turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if it is safe to do so
- Put flood protection equipment in place
- Help others if you can
- A Flood Warning could be upgraded to a severe flood warning so check for updates regularly
Severe Flood Warning
- Actual flooding where the conditions pose a significant risk to life and/or widespread disruption to communities
- Observations made in flooded locations
- A breach in defences or failure of a barrier that could cause significant risk to life
- Stay in a safe place with a means of escape
- Be ready if you need to evacuate from your home
- Co-operate with the emergency services.
- Call 999 if you are in immediate danger
All flood warnings for Wales can be found here: https://flood-warning.naturalresources.wales/?culture=en-GB
