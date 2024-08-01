Wepre Park Event to Support Deaf Children and Families

The Deaf and Sensory Network (DSN) is set to host a Hear Me! Family Fun Day at Wepre Park, Connah’s Quay, on Wednesday, August 7th.

This free event aims to bring families together for a day filled with engaging activities while providing vital support for children and young people who are Deaf or have hearing loss.

The Hear Me! Project, supported by The National Lottery Community Fund, focuses on enhancing communication within homes and social settings, boosting confidence, fostering independence, improving social interactions, and addressing challenges like relationship breakdowns and bullying among Deaf children and those with hearing loss.

With this funding, DSN has been able to employ specialist project workers Tracy Cresswell and Ashley MacKay to deliver customised support to families across Flintshire and Wrexham.

The Family Fun Day will take place on the green just outside of the cafe in Wepre Park between 10 am and 2 pm, and feature a variety of activities designed to entertain and engage everyone.

Highlights include a Sensory Story Tent, face painting, and interactive sessions with PCSOs from North Wales Police and colleagues from Aura Leisure’s Disability Sports. These activities aim to provide fun, inclusive experiences tailored to the unique needs and interests of the children attending.

Tracy Cresswell, DSN’s Senior Practitioner for the Hear Me! Project, expressed her excitement about the event.

She said, “We are thrilled to host the Hear Me! Family Fun Day at Wepre Park – our first big event since the project began in March. It’s a fantastic opportunity for families to come together, enjoy a day out, and learn more about the support available through the Hear Me! Project. We want to empower our community, and this event is a great way to start. Whether you’re looking for advice, support, or simply a fun day with your loved ones, we welcome you to join us and see how we can help.”

The DSN Hear Me! Family Fun Day is open to all families, whether they are directly affected by hearing loss or are interested in learning more about the Deaf community and available resources.

This event celebrates inclusion, community, and the positive impact that effective communication and support can have on young people and their families.

For more information about the DSN Hear Me! Family Fun Day, please contact DSN at [email protected]. More details about DSN can be found at www.dsnonline.co.uk.