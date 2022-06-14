Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 14th Jun 2022

Welsh Government unveils ambitious plan to eliminate new HIV infections and end stigma in Wales

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

An ambitious plan setting out 26 actions to eliminate new HIV infections, improve quality of life and end stigma by 2030 has been released by the Welsh Government.

The draft 2023-26 plan, a Programme for Government commitment, sets out our future approach to prevention, testing, clinical care, living well with HIV and tackling HIV-related stigma.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan has also announced £3.9m to further develop online HIV testing following the increasing success of the scheme during the pandemic.

The plan has been created by the HIV action plan working group which included community-based stakeholders, the voluntary and community sector, healthcare professionals, academics and people with HIV.

A 12-week consultation period has now opened for people and organisations to comment on the plan.

Between 2015 and 2021, Wales saw a 75 per cent reduction in new diagnoses of HIV. A significant factor in this was our commitment to provide Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) for anyone who is clinically in need since the summer of 2017.

However there was an increase in the number of people tested for HIV between January and March 2022 than in any previous quarter. This is largely due to the online availability of testing.

In 2021 there were 48 people newly diagnosed with HIV infection in Wales and approximately 2,800 people accessed care in Wales for HIV.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said: “We have come a long way since the dark days of the 1980s – which were so memorably depicted last year in Channel 4’s It’s a Sin – when ignorance and cruelty towards people with HIV was rife.

“There is no place for ignorance or intolerance in modern Wales and this plan sets out actions to tackle this.

“Working with partners, we have made huge progress in improving access to testing and treatment in Wales and we’re proud of the significant reduction in new diagnoses of HIV.

“There is more to be done and by implementing these actions, we can make a massive difference to the lives of people living with HIV and in protecting current and future generations from the virus. I encourage anyone living with or with experience of working with people with HIV to take part in our consultation.”

Actions include increasing access to condoms and PrEP, breaking down barriers to testing, developing a national peer support programme for Wales and creating an HIV awareness programme including introducing it into the school curriculum.

Following the success of Fast Track Cardiff & Vale, a collaboration of public bodies which created Wales HIV Testing Week and piloted new services, the plan also recommends the introduction of an all-Wales coalition, Fast Track Cymru.

The aspiration is to make Wales a Fast Track Nation, supporting regional networks of health, social care and community groups to help reach the 2030 goals of no new HIV diagnoses and zero stigma.

Gian Molinu, Chair of Fast Track Cardiff & Vale, said: “We’re pleased that the Welsh Government has recognised that collaboration and inclusion is the way forward and made a commitment to encouraging new ways of working.

“It’s vital that people with HIV and the communities most affected have a say in these plans so we urge people to take part in the consultation.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Used cooking oil being targeted by thieves in Flintshire

News

Flint Community Fridge goes from strength to strength and is now looking for new volunteers

News

Police appeal for help in finding missing man from Chester last seen on Monday

News

Warning of long delays on A55 from Broughton to Chester due to roadworks

News

Video: Large fire and rescue response to fire at Grosvenor Garden Centre

News

Charity’s friendship and relationship services in Flintshire seeks new volunteers

News

Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama come to Theatr Clwyd this month with Dionne Bennett

News

End to Friday prison releases to cut crime and make streets safer

News

Party in the Park: Five great acts to perform at Greenfield Valley later this month

News





Read 448,580 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn