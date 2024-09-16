Welsh Government launches consultation on EV chargepoints in new homes and buildings

The Welsh Government has begun a consultation on proposed amendments to building regulations that would mandate electric vehicle (EV) chargepoints in both new residential and non-residential buildings. This initiative is part of Wales’ broader efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, accelerating the transition to electric vehicles and ensuring the necessary infrastructure is in place across the country.

The consultation, which runs until 29 November 2024, seeks public input on various proposals, including the requirement for new homes with parking spaces to be equipped with EV chargepoints. The mandate would also apply to buildings undergoing significant renovations or changes of use, such as office-to-residential conversions.

These proposals align with Wales’ Net Zero Wales: Carbon Budget 2 plan, which aims to phase out petrol and diesel vehicles in favour of electric alternatives. By 2030, 80% of new cars and 70% of new vans sold across Great Britain must be zero-emission, with the goal of reaching 100% by 2035.

Requirements for New Buildings

The consultation outlines specific requirements for new residential developments. Any new home with an associated parking space would need to have an EV chargepoint installed. For larger residential buildings with over 10 parking spaces, each space would require the necessary infrastructure for future chargepoint installations.

Non-residential buildings, including offices, supermarkets, and other commercial properties, are also covered under the new proposals. Buildings with more than 10 parking spaces would be required to install at least one chargepoint and provide cable routes for one in five parking spaces.

Addressing Costs and Practical Concerns

The Welsh Government recognises that installing EV infrastructure can increase building costs, particularly for older buildings undergoing major renovations. Retrofitting chargepoints after construction can be significantly more expensive than installing them during the build phase. Installing a chargepoint during construction is estimated to cost around £1,100, compared to £2,300 if installed later.

To ease the financial burden on developers, the government is proposing a cap that limits installation costs to 7% of total renovation expenses. Additionally, exemptions may apply to buildings where the local electrical grid cannot accommodate the increased demand, as well as to listed buildings and properties in conservation areas, where installing chargepoints could alter their character.

Environmental and Consumer Benefits

The proposed regulations are seen as a key step toward achieving Wales’ decarbonisation goals. Besides supporting the shift to electric vehicles, the initiative aims to improve air quality by reducing harmful emissions. Long-term cost savings are also expected, as early installation of chargepoints avoids more costly retrofits.

Surveys indicate public support for the proposals, with a recent AA poll revealing that 68% of respondents are in favour of requiring EV chargepoints in new buildings.

The Welsh Government is encouraging input from residents, developers, and businesses before finalising the regulations. A final decision will be made after the consultation closes at the end of November.