Posted: Mon 19th May 2025

Welsh Government: Consultation launched on healthier school meals plan

The Welsh Government has launched a public consultation on new proposals to raise the nutritional quality of food and drink served in primary schools.

The consultation, which runs until 29 July, outlines plans to increase the provision of fruit, vegetables, and wholegrains while limiting sugary desserts, fried foods and processed meats.

It is part of a broader effort to improve children’s health and support better educational outcomes through a balanced diet at school.

The new proposals follow the full rollout of universal free school meals for all primary pupils in Wales and build on the government’s Healthy Weight: Healthy Wales strategy.

Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, said: “Children who eat well learn better, feel better, and grow stronger. Our schools are vital places where children spend about 40% of their waking hours, helping shape lifelong eating habits and reducing health inequalities.”

“We’re updating our food and nutritional regulations and guidance based on the latest dietary recommendations. By working together, we can create school food standards that support children’s health, wellbeing, attendance and achievement — both now and in the future.”

The proposed changes include:

  • A requirement for schools to provide at least two portions of vegetables daily, with six different varieties each week
  • Introduction of higher-fibre or wholegrain starchy carbohydrates at least three times a week
  • Limits on processed meats and processed meat alternatives
  • Reduced frequency of sweetened desserts and fried foods
  • A ban on sugary drinks, allowing only plain water, milk or plant-based alternatives

To reflect the different nutritional needs of children, the government also proposes age-appropriate portion sizes, with separate standards for infants and juniors.

The guidance aims to help schools, catering teams and local authorities implement the changes while supporting children with medically prescribed dietary needs.

New statutory guidance will also clarify the duties of schools and local authorities in promoting healthy eating.

Rachel Bath, Consultant in Public Health at Public Health Wales, said the changes were a necessary step.

“We know from the evidence that school food standards can positively impact children’s health and wellbeing when used alongside a range of approaches. These changes not only support children’s health but also contribute to a more sustainable food system and local economy.”

Alongside the proposed primary school food regulations, the consultation includes a call for evidence on secondary school food, reflecting changing eating patterns and greater autonomy in food choices among older pupils.

The consultation seeks input from parents, young people, teachers, caterers, food suppliers and local producers.

Feedback will inform future regulations for both primary and secondary schools, with updated guidance due in December 2025 and the new rules expected to take effect from 2026-27.

The consultation on proposed changes to the Healthy Eating in Schools (Nutritional Standards and Requirements) (Wales) Regulations 2013 will be live on 20th May here

