Welsh Conservatives set to call for public inquiry into Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board

The Welsh Conservatives have said they are lodging a motion before the Senedd to call for a ‘public inquiry into Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’.

The party explain, “When Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board first entered special measures in 2025, 86,845 pathways were waiting to start treatment, that figure now stands at 198,976. Back in 2015, just two people were waiting more than two years for treatment, now 5,747 people are waiting. Futhermore, in 2015 15% of patients waited more than 4 hours in A&E services, that figure is now 32% of patients.

“Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has the worst performance in Wales against the Welsh Labour Government’s 4-hour and 12-hour targets for A&E, with 39.2% of patients waiting more than 4 hours and 16.9% of patients waiting longer than 12 hours. The Wales average for both targets are 67.7% and 89.1%, respectively.”

They note that June 8th marks ten years since the health board was first placed in special measures, adding, “Audit Wales’ 2024 report into Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board found that the health board breached its resource limit by over £23m during 2021-2024, persists with harmful instability in the executive team and senior leadership structures, and lacks planning to ensure that long-term organisational plans are sustainable.

Commenting ahead of the debate, Welsh Conservative Shadow Secretary for Health and Social Care, James Evans MS, said: “Labour and Plaid have completely failed our Welsh NHS, and in particular, the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

“It cannot be right that since special measures were introduced, the number of patient pathways have increased by 129%, and the number of two year-waits have increased by 287,250%.

“That’s why the Welsh Conservatives are calling for a public inquiry into Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.”

Also commenting, Welsh Conservative Shadow Secretary for North Wales, Gareth Davies MS, said: “The people of North Wales continue to be let down by Labour and Plaid’s mismanagement of our Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

“This is a classic example of this Welsh Labour Government ignoring the concerns of North Wales”

The motion which will be debated next week reads: