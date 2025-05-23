Welsh Ambulance Service urges responsible 999 use this bank holiday weekend

The Welsh Ambulance Service is urging the public to prioritise safety and use 999 responsibly over the upcoming spring bank holiday, traditionally one of its busiest times.

During last year’s spring bank holiday, the service received 1,197 emergency 999 calls and a further 3,305 calls to the NHS 111 Wales service for urgent but not life-threatening issues.

This marked a 3% increase in emergency calls and a 70% rise in NHS 111 calls compared to the previous week.

Sonia Thompson, Assistant Director of Operations at the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “As we approach the second bank holiday of the month, it’s important to prioritise safety for ourselves and our loved ones.

“The three-day weekends often bring about increased activities and gatherings, particularly when the weather is good so here are some valuable tips to make your bank holiday weekend both fun and safe.”

The Trust’s advice includes:

Stock up on prescription medications in advance, as GP surgeries will be closed over the weekend

Drink alcohol in moderation, eat beforehand, and alternate with soft drinks

Pre-arrange transport home and never drive under the influence

Keep a first aid kit at home, including remedies for common illnesses

Look out for vulnerable neighbours, family, and friends

Use the NHS 111 Wales website if you’re unsure about an illness or injury

The ambulance service also appealed to the public to treat emergency staff with respect.

Sonia added: “At a time where many people will be enjoying the long weekend, please consider those who are working hard to keep people safe and treat our ambulance workers with the respect they deserve.

“Our crews are doing their best to help you, so please do not make their jobs harder than they already are by subjecting them to any kind of abusive behaviour.

“Remember that 999 is for emergencies only so if it’s not an emergency but you need healthcare advice you can trust, the NHS 111 Wales website should be your first port of call for advice, information and next steps.”