Weather warning issued with heavy rainfall forecast over weekend

A yellow weather warning has been issued with heavy rainfall forecast across Flintshire this weekend.

All of Wales and large parts of England are also covered in the warning, which is in place from 3pm tomorrow (Saturday 17) and 6pm Sunday.

According to the Met Office an “area of persistent and occasionally heavy rain is expected to move from west to east across the warning area during Saturday and Sunday”.

Despite the heavy rain temperatures are expected to remain mild for the time of year with highs of 13C.

In a statement the Met Office said: “An area of persistent and occasionally heavy rain is expected to move from west to east across the warning area during Saturday and Sunday, falling on already saturated ground.

“Rain will clear western areas early Sunday, whilst rate of clearance from east and southeast England is open to some uncertainty, but all areas should become dry by evening.”

