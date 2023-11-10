Warning over fraudsters targeting residents claiming to be from local pharmacy
There has been a rise in reports of fraudsters targeting residents in North Wales and claiming to be from their local pharmacy.
North Wales Police say that scammers contact the victim claiming to confirm a repeat prescription or delivery of medication.
The victim is then asked to provide their bank details.
North Wales Police are now urging residents to remain vigilant over the scam and not to provide personal or bank details to anyone over the phone.
A spokesperson said: “If you receive a call you believe to be fraudulent, hang up and report to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.”
Further advice and information about fraud can be found on the North Wales Police website.
