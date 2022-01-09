Warning: “Lots of reports about scam NHS Covid Pass text message” says North Wales Police Cyber Crime Team

Police in North Wales have said they are still getting lots of reports about scam NHS Covid Pass text message.

If you want to attend certain venues and events you must now show your NHS Covid Pass to prove that you are either fully vaccinated or have tested negative.

Cyber criminals are taking advantage of this and preying on fears of the pandemic by sending ‘phishing’ text messages that try and trick users into clicking on a bad link.

Messages are short and simple and often claim to be from a known entity.

North Wales Police Cyber Crime spokesperson said: “We are still getting lots of reports of people in North Wales receiving this type of Covid scam message.”

“Unfortunately we’re also getting reports of people clicking on the links and having their personal information and/or money stolen.”

“Criminals can spoof the number or sender ID to make it look as if it’s been sent by the NHS.”

“Also the scammers try to make people worry or panic by suggesting that they’ll be fined if they don’t apply.”

“Please take the time to warn all your friends and family about these type of messages.”

If you are contacted about your NHS Covid Pass:

Be alert to links and attachments in unexpected text messages or emails Do not respond to requests for money, passwords or financial details Challenge: Could it be fake? Use the official NHS Covid Pass website – https://gov.wales/get-your-nhs-covid-pass

What to do if you suspect you have been a victim of an NHS COVID Pass scam:

If you receive a call and suspect it to be fraudulent, hang up. If you are suspicious about an email, forward it to report@phishing.gov.uk. If you are suspicious about a text message, forward it to the number 7726, which is free-of-charge.

If you believe you are the victim of a fraud, please report this to Action Fraud as soon as possible by visiting actionfraud.police.uk or calling 0300 123 2040.