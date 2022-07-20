Warning issued to public after reports of people swimming in the old fishing lake / old quarry in Buckley

Members of the public are being urged not to go swimming in old quarries and lakes.

It comes after reports of people swimming in the “old fishing lake / old quarry” in the Buckley area.

In a post on Facebook, NWP South Flintshire said: “Although it is tempting in this lovely weather to take a dip in the water to cool off, please be aware of the dangers.”

Across the UK this week there have been multiple reports of people – many of which have been young teenagers – who have died after getting into struggles while swimming in rivers of lakes.

Earlier this week North Wales Police reiterated their plea for people not to use lakes or old quarries to cool off in during the hot weather.

Although temperatures themselves soared earlier this week, the water is extremely cold and the shock can cause sudden cramp and can affect your breathing, causing people to panic.

Superintendent Helen Corcoran of North Wales Police said: “Unfortunately tragic events over the last week in other areas of the UK have highlighted the dangers and our thoughts are very much with the families and friends of all those involved.

“Sadly, over the years, tragedies whereby people have gotten into difficulty after entering quarry pools, rivers and lakes have also happened here in North Wales.

“Prior to the schools closing for the summer, we are once again highlighting that although it can be very tempting to jump into the nearest pool or lake to cool down on a hot day, or to swim in the water at disused quarries, the water depths are huge – up to 60 metres – and it can be very difficult to get out due to the steep sides.

“As well as the dangers associated with swimming at unsupervised and often remote places, jumping from the rocks also puts people in danger.

“Swimming at disused quarries is a very dangerous practice and I would appeal to all youngsters and anyone else to please stay away.

“We urge you to look out for your friends, avoid swimming or jumping into quarries, rivers and lakes.

“Plan how else you can cool off safely.”

Members of the public are also being reminded that quarries are private properties and anybody found swimming or on the rocks would be trespassing.