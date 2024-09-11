Deeside.com > News

Wed 11th Sep 2024

Wales to adopt automatic voter enrolment, a first in the UK

A new Senedd law which will help modernise the electoral administration and remove barriers to democratic engagement has become the first act to be sealed by new First Minister of Wales, Eluned Morgan, since she took office.

The Elections and Elected Bodies (Wales) Bill was first introduced to the Senedd in October 2023 and was passed by the Welsh Parliament in July this year.

The new law means that Wales is set to be the first part of the UK to have automatic enrolment to the voting register, following countries like France, Germany and Italy who have a similar system already in place.

It is estimated up to 400,000 people not already registered to vote could be added to the register.

Alongside automatic registration of voters for Senedd and local government elections in Wales, the new act will:

  • establish a new all-Wales body responsible for co-ordinating the effective administration of Welsh elections.
  • create a new online voter information platform.
  • introduce measures to increase diversity in the membership of the Senedd and local government.

The act is also committed to expanding the role and remit of the Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru.

The First Minister of Wales, Eluned Morgan, said:

Every person living in Wales should have the opportunity to cast their vote in elections that directly impact their lives. Whilst everyone has the right to decide if they vote, automatic enrolment will help break down potential barriers to voting.

The introduction of this law is a huge step forward in making a system of electoral administration fit for the 21st century.

