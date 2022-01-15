Wales Air Ambulance Service attended 3,544 ‘life or limb-threatening’ emergencies last year

The Charity has thanked the public for its support, which has enabled it to attend 3,544 life and limb-threatening emergencies in 2021.

The total number of missions undertaken since the Charity’s inception in 2001 stands at over 41,000.

The Charity, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, received 3,544 calls during 2021.

1870 of the calls attended were by air and 1674 by road in one of its Rapid Response Vehicles.

1540 of the incidents were medical-related while the remaining 2004 were linked to trauma.

Further analysis reveals 372 patients treated were 17 years old or under.

Wales Air Ambulance offers advanced critical care and is often described as a ‘Flying ED’.

The on-board consultants and critical care practitioners are highly skilled and carry some of the most pioneering medical equipment in the world.

They can deliver blood transfusions, administer anaesthesia, and undertake emergency operations at the scene of the incident, before flying the patient directly to specialist care.

The service also undertakes time-critical transfers between hospitals when a patient needs urgent specialist care in a different healthcare facility. This is supported by our dedicated Helicopter Transfer Practitioners.

Now operational 24/7, the Charity needs to raise £8 million every year to keep the helicopters in the air and our Rapid Response Vehicles on the road.

Dr Sue Barnes, Wales Air Ambulance Chief Executive, said: “The support that our Charity receives is incredible.”

“From everyone who raises money for us, to our army of volunteers – they are all lifesavers.”

“I would also like to thank our Trustees, Charity colleagues, partners, medics and pilots for their passion, determination and dedication to the people of our country, and our focus on serving Wales and saving lives”

“On 3,544 occasions last year we were able to attend life or limb-threatening emergencies and that was only possible thanks to everybody I have mentioned. Thank you so much.”

While the helicopter operation is supported by the people of Wales through charitable donations to the Wales Air Ambulance, the medical capability on board the aircraft is delivered thanks to a unique Third Sector-Public Sector partnership between the Charity, Welsh Government and NHS Wales.

In place since 2015, this collaboration resulted in the creation of the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service (EMRTS Cymru).

Professor David Lockey, EMRTS Cymru National Director, said: “Last year was a challenge for everyone as COVID-19 continued to impact on our service and our people.”

“Nevertheless, despite those challenges, we were able to continue our lifesaving work – as we have done throughout the pandemic.”

“The reason for this is the commitment shown by everyone connected to the service and the people of Wales, for which I cannot thank you all enough.”

There are several ways that the public can continue to support the Wales Air Ambulance Charity.

These include online donations, signing up to the Charity’s Lifesaving Lottery or by coming up with innovative ways to fundraise. Further information can be found via www.walesairambulance.com.

Alternatively, a £5 text-message donation can be made by texting the word HELI to 70711.