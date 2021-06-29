Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 29th Jun 2021

Updated: Tue 29th Jun

‘Urgent medical attention’ call sees air ambulance land in Hawarden

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Paramedics were called out to reports of a person needing urgent medical attention in Hawarden earlier today.

The Wales Air Ambulance was also called to the area landing near Trueman’s Way just after 1pm.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson: ”We were called to the Trueman’s Way area of Hawarden at approximately 12.19pm this afternoon, Tuesday June 29, to reports of a person requiring urgent medical attention.”

“We sent two rapid response vehicles, one emergency ambulance and the Wales Air Ambulance to the scene.

The spokesperson added: “No further details are available.”

The helicopter left the area at 2.25pm and headed back to the Wales Air Ambulance base in Welshpool.

[Image: Flight path of the helicopter today and a file photo]



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Overcrowding on trains in North Wales leads to concerns over lack of social distancing

Gwynedd

Connah’s Quay Nomads and Coleg Cambria launch full time ladies scholarship programme

News

Good news for Broughton’s wing makers as United Airlines order 70 Airbus A321 jets

News

Welsh government wants to minimise number of children having to self-isolate from schools – unions say plans are impractical

News

The “Union has never been this fragile” – Mark Drakeford sets out 20-point plan to make UK stronger

News

Welsh Government’s ambitious plans to make Wales the most LGBTQ+ friendly nation in Europe

News

Decisions over coronavirus safety measures in Welsh schools to be made locally rather than ‘blanket approach’

News

Survey launched capturing impact of COVID-19 on healthcare workers in Wales

News

Glyndwr graduate launches entertainment brand with new single by legendary Motown group.

News





Read 378,985 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn