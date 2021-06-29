‘Urgent medical attention’ call sees air ambulance land in Hawarden

Paramedics were called out to reports of a person needing urgent medical attention in Hawarden earlier today.

The Wales Air Ambulance was also called to the area landing near Trueman’s Way just after 1pm.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson: ”We were called to the Trueman’s Way area of Hawarden at approximately 12.19pm this afternoon, Tuesday June 29, to reports of a person requiring urgent medical attention.”

“We sent two rapid response vehicles, one emergency ambulance and the Wales Air Ambulance to the scene.

The spokesperson added: “No further details are available.”

The helicopter left the area at 2.25pm and headed back to the Wales Air Ambulance base in Welshpool.

[Image: Flight path of the helicopter today and a file photo]