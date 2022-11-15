University visit for dedicated Flintshire language students

High school students who have consistently worked hard in their Spanish lessons were chosen to attend a special languages day at Bangor University, along with students from other schools.

The group of 18 Argoed High School students from year 9 are in their third year of studying Spanish and have proved themselves to be dedicated and keen to develop their knowledge of the language.

On the day, the students took part in a Mandarin taster session, followed by a talk from the Director of Sanako, a Finnish company, about the benefits of studying languages at GCSE.

In the afternoon, the students were given a flavour of the Galician language, which is spoken in the North West region of Spain, followed by a tour of the university campus.

Spanish has become an increasingly popular option for GCSE students at the school and Virginie Butler, curriculum leader for modern foreign languages (MFL), arranged for the students to attend the university event as a reward for their commitment and interest.

She said: “It was a very informative and useful day; the students enjoyed all the activities and were fully engaged. They were also keen to hear how well the businessman had done for himself, thanks to his language skills.

“Trips like this are very important as they open the students’ eyes to what could happen in the future, if they put the hard work in.”

“They also learned that you could study a combination of subjects at university, it doesn’t have to be just a language which I think is something they weren’t really aware of.”

“Having a language can really open doors when it comes to job hunting and, now more than ever, there are so many exciting and fulfilling career opportunities out there to be explored.”

“The students thoroughly enjoyed the experience and were pleased to be recognised for their constant hard work, as places were unfortunately limited.”

Mrs Butler has organised the school’s first trip to Spain which will take place in May, when students and staff will fly to Malaga and then travel on to Granada, with a day trip to Cordoba.

