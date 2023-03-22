University of Chester leads the way in Whatuni Student Choice Awards nominations in a bumper year

The University of Chester leads the way in this year’s Whatuni Student Choice Awards (WUSCA) with nine nominations, including the prestigious “University of the Year” award. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Over 35,000 student reviews from 92 UK higher education institutions were submitted for consideration in the 2023 contest. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The University of Chester has the joint highest number of nominations of any institution in this year’s WUSCA, earning recognition in categories such as Lecturers and Teaching Quality, Halls and Accommodation, Facilities, Student Support, and Career Prospects. It is also the only entry from the North West region in the “University of the Year” category. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Edge Hill in Lancashire and the University of Bolton also received nominations in the Halls and Accommodation, Facilities, and Lecturers and Teaching Quality categories. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The WUSCA, established in 2012, celebrates the UK’s best universities based on reviews from current students. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This year’s awards showcase smaller or more focused institutions competing against larger, well-known universities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Eleven Guild HE members received nominations in various categories, including Student Support, Student Life, and Career Prospects. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Simon Emmett, CEO at IDP Connect, said: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The Whatuni awards both celebrate the resilience and innovation within higher education as well as championing the student voice and driving better experiences and outcomes for students. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With some of the highest scores we have ever collected, institutions across the North West have highlighted the fantastic work of many in the sector, won the backing of their students and secured their nominations in this year’s competition. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With the continuing cost-of-living challenges, the ongoing debate around international student numbers and Universities thinking more and more about what they can do to help their local communities, we’re proud to be about to take an evening to focus on all the good universities do and celebrate their successes.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Prof Eunice Simmons, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chester said: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It’s fantastic to see University of Chester shortlisted in so many categories of the 2023 Whatuni Student Choice Awards, especially because this acknowledgment has come directly because of our own students’ feedback. We work hard at Chester to listen to the student voice to ensure we are providing the best possible experience for every student to achieve their potential, so we are thrilled to see our students respond in this way. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

