UK outlines plans to build 12 new nuclear submarines in response to ”rapidly increasing threats”

The UK is set to expand its attack submarine fleet to up to 12 boats as part of a major shift in defence strategy unveiled alongside the government’s new Strategic Defence Review.

The Prime Minister will formally announce the plan tomorrow, confirming that a new generation of SSN-AUKUS submarines will be built in response to what the government describes as “rapidly increasing threats”.

The new boats will replace the Royal Navy’s current fleet of seven Astute-class submarines from the late 2030s, with construction expected to take place at key sites including Barrow-in-Furness and Raynesway in Derby.

The announcement forms part of the Strategic Defence Review (SDR), an externally-led report recommending that the UK Armed Forces move to a state of “warfighting readiness”. The government is expected to accept all 62 of the review’s recommendations in full.

Defence Secretary John Healey said: “Our outstanding submariners patrol 24/7 to keep us and our allies safe, but we know that threats are increasing and we must act decisively to face down Russian aggression.”

The expansion of the submarine programme will be supported by a wider investment in defence capability, including:

A £15 billion investment in the UK’s sovereign nuclear warhead programme

A new CyberEM Command backed by £1 billion in digital infrastructure

The procurement of up to 7,000 long-range weapons built in the UK

£1.5 billion to improve military housing

Increased stockpiles of munitions and equipment

The government says the plan will support 30,000 highly skilled jobs, including shipbuilding, nuclear engineering and advanced manufacturing.

It also includes a commitment to double apprenticeship and graduate roles across the defence and civil nuclear sectors over the next decade.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is expected to say the review “will ensure Britain is secure at home and strong abroad, while delivering a defence dividend of well-paid jobs up and down the country.”

The submarine programme forms part of the AUKUS security partnership between the UK, US and Australia.

The government says the industrial base will be expanded to deliver one new submarine every 18 months.

Alongside the new SSN-AUKUS fleet, the UK is also investing in its nuclear deterrent, with modernisation planned at the Atomic Weapons Establishment in Aldermaston.

The government says more than 9,000 jobs will be supported at the site and throughout the wider UK supply chain.

The Strategic Defence Review outlines a long-term vision for strengthening the UK’s defence capability, backed by a commitment to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, with the ambition to rise to 3% “when economic conditions allow”.