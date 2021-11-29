Two young women from Flintshire killed in crash near Chester – Families pay tribute.

The families of two young women from Flintshire women who died last week following a collision near Chester have paid tribute to them.

Ellie Crossley and Rebecca Doughty both 20, were travelling home from a Christmas shopping trip on A5117, near Parkgate Road, Mollington, when their silver Citroen was involved in a collision with a blue BMW.

Police were called to reports of a collision on the A5117 at 9.28pm on Thursday 25 November.

Sadly the two young women were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the BMW, a 28-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The families of the two women have paid tribute to them, they said: “Ellie Crossley, from Holywell, and Rebecca Doughty, of Connahs Quay, were lifelong friends.

“The girls, both aged 20, were travelling home from a Christmas shopping trip when they were tragically involved in a fatal road traffic collision.

“Both families, and their friends, have been left truly devastated by this tragic event and will sadly miss them.

“Close friends for their short lives, they will be in our hearts forever.”

A Go Fund Me page has been set up following the tragic death of the two young women, it has raised nearly £10, 000 in just three days.

A balloon release is set to take place in memory of Ellie and Becca on 4th December at Wepre Park at 5:30pm,

Organisers said “If you know the girls you’d know how much they loved pink so would everyone please be able to get pink balloons if possible.”

Enquiries in relation to the collision are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with any dashcam footage which may aid the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police quoting IML 1141034 by calling 101 or report it via https://www.cheshire.police. uk/ro/report