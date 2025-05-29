Two rescued after getting cut off by tide near Greenfield

Two people were rescued near Greenfield after becoming cut off by the tide.

The Flint Coastguard Rescue Team was called to the incident at around 12pm on Wednesday, 28 May.

RNLI Flint Lifeboat was also tasked to assist.

On arrival, the two individuals were located and taken on board the lifeboat.

They were then brought safely back to Greenfield Dock, where they were met by Coastguard Rescue Officers and given safety advice.

A spokesperson for Flint Coastguard said:

“Our safety advice remains the same, please check the local tide times and have means of calling for help should this be needed.

“If you do get into difficulty in the water, remember #FloatToLive.”

Members of the public are reminded to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard in any coastal emergency.