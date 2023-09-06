Two North Wales Wilko stores set to close next week

Two Wilko stores in North Wales are set to close next week after no viable bids were received for the whole business.

The chain's Llandudno branch will shut on Tuesday 12 September, with the Rhyl shop to follow on Thursday 14 September.

The Wrexham store is not included on the list of imminent closures published today.

Administrators PwC confirmed the closure of 52 stores yesterday, leading to the redundancies of 1,016 staff based at the sites.

A further 299 redundancies will also be made at the company's two distribution centres in Worksop and Newport.

It was also announced yesterday that B&M had entered into an agreement to acquire up to 51 Wilko stores.

Edward Williams, joint administrator, said: "In the absence of viable offers for the whole business, very sadly store closures and redundancies of team members from those stores are now necessary.

"The loss of these stores will be felt not only by the team members who served them with such dedication, including through the uncertainty of recent weeks, but also the communities which they have been a part of.

"We are enormously grateful for the support of team members during this difficult period and remain committed to doing all we can to help affected staff, assisting them with processing redundancy claims and working with relevant parties to help secure new employment as quickly as possible."

The administrators added: "Active discussions with parties interested in buying parts of the business continue and the administrators remain committed to preserving as many jobs as possible.

"However, depending on the outcome of those talks, it is possible that further store closures may regrettably be necessary."

