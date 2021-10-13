Two North Wales officers who tackled an armed man win Welsh police bravery award

Two North Wales officers who tackled an armed man have been named regional winners of the prestigious Annual Police Bravery Awards at a ceremony in London on Tuesday evening (October 12).

PCs Richard Shea and Matt Reynolds, who retired in June 2020 after 30 years’ service, were called to an address in Llandudno Junction in June 2019 following reports that a man armed with a gun was forcing his way into the home of a woman he had earlier allegedly sexually assaulted.

The offender in fact had a toy gun, which the officers only discovered because they got so close to the house.

PC Shea explained how the man was Tasered and they made another nasty discovery. “After he ditched the imitation firearm, he had a large kitchen knife in a downward grip behind the door,” he said.

“Had I breached the door like I had intended, the first place that blade would have gone is in my neck”.

The annual Police Bravery Awards, sponsored by Police Mutual, honour some of the finest officers in England and Wales who have performed incredible acts of bravery, while on or off duty.

Last year’s ceremony, which was due to be held in London in July, was postponed due to the pandemic, but was held on Tuesday to honour the 2020 winners on a national stage.

A total of 94 brave officers from 42 forces across England and Wales were honoured at the event.