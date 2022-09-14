Click Now!
Posted: Wed 14th Sep 2022

Two Flintshire teens among select group to meet King Charles III at the Senedd on Friday

A group of twelve Welsh Youth Parliament Members – including two from Flintshire – will meet The King and The Queen Consort on Friday, 16 September.

Members of the Welsh Youth Parliament will play their part in history on Friday, as some of the first people to meet His Majesty during his first visit to Wales.

Laura Green, 17, from Mold, the member for Delyn and Leaola Roberts-Biggs 18, from Deeside who represents Alyn & Deeside will have the opportunity to talk to King Charles and Camilla about their work representing the voices and opinions of Wales’ young people.

The visit is part of a day of Royal engagements in the Capital, which also include a Service of Reflection at Llandaff Cathedral and a reception at Cardiff Castle.

Their Majesties will then go to the Welsh Parliament around lunchtime on Friday afternoon to receive a Motion of Condolence from Members of the Senedd.

On Sunday 11 September, the Senedd met for an extraordinary session to debate the Motion of Condolence and pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II. 

Senedd members agreed the following Motion of Condolence without a vote:

“That this Senedd expresses its deep sadness at the death of Her Majesty The Queen and offers its sincere condolences to His Majesty The King and other Members of the Royal Family. ”

“We recognise Her Majesty’s enduring commitment to public service and duty, including her support for many Welsh charities and organisations, and her lifelong association with Wales and its people.” 

 

 

 

 

