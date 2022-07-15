Transport for Wales warns of likely speed restrictions during upcoming hot weater

As temperatures across Wales heat up over the coming days, Transport for Wales is urging customers to check before they travel on public transport with hot weather likely to cause disruption and affect travelling conditions.

With the Met Office issuing a rare amber warning for extreme heat across large parts of Wales, conditions will be challenging for travel by both rail and road, with temperatures expected to reach the mid-thirties in Wales by Monday.

Temporary Speed Restrictions are likely to be in place across the rail network to reduce the risk posed by overheating rails.

This will likely increase journey times and lead to short-notice alterations to services.

Extreme temperatures could also lead to other infrastructure and fleet challenges such as track faults and overheating engines.

Services are expected to be very busy, particularly to coastal destinations such as the North Wales coast resorts, West Wales and Barry Island. This will make trains and buses feel hotter, even on air-conditioned vehicles.

TfW is recommending customers stay hydrated by taking a bottle of water while travelling. Free water refill points are available at Llandudno, Machynlleth and Cardiff Central stations. Other tips for travelling by train or bus in hot weather can be found on the TfW blog.

Colin Lea, Transport for Wales’ Planning and Performance Director, said: “We continue to see very high demand for our rail services, particularly during periods of good weather.

“All available carriages are in service and where possible, we’re providing supplementary road transport.

“It’s now more important than ever to plan ahead using information our new website, our recently updated app or our social media channels. Passengers should consider whether they want to travel on trains that are likely to be full and standing, and use our Capacity Checker – an online tool that allows customers to see which trains are likely to have the most space available.”

Dan Booth, seasons delivery manager, at Network Rail Wales and Borders, said: “We do everything we can to limit disruption for passengers during hot weather, but safety is our number one priority.

“Speed restrictions are likely to be in place across many parts of Wales and Borders, as slower trains reduce the risk of damage to the tracks when they expand during extreme temperatures.

“We advise passengers to carry a bottle of water and please check journeys before travelling for any delays or disruption.”

Jo Foxall, Customer Engagement Director at Transport for Wales said: “Looking after our customers’ well-being so that they are still able to travel when they need to during the hot weather, is top of the transport industry’s priorities over the next week.

“Taking a look at your journey options on the Traveline Cymru travel map to spend less time in the hot sun, keeping an eye on any disruptions and saving 0800 464 0000 in your phones if you need any travel advice while you’re out and about could help make your journey run more smoothly.”