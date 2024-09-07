Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 7th Sep 2024

Transport for Wales introduces UK’s first dog treat menu onboard trains

In an innovative move to cater to dog owners, Transport for Wales (TfW) has launched the UK’s first dog treat menu on select rail services, making journeys more enjoyable for passengers and their four-legged companions.

This unique offering, made possible through a partnership with South Wales-based Dewkes Snack For Dogs, aims to enhance the travel experience for dog lovers while supporting local businesses and sustainability efforts.

With Wales becoming a top destination for dog-friendly trips, TfW has responded to the growing demand by introducing a dedicated menu of natural, high-quality dog snacks.

The treats will be available on services running between north and south Wales, including premier routes like Swansea to Manchester and Cardiff to Holyhead.

Piers Croft, On Board Director at TfW, commented on the new initiative:
“With so many beautiful parts of Wales and the Borders accessible by TfW services, we are delighted to welcome the whole family, including the four-legged members, on board our trains. By stocking Dewkes snacks, we are making sure that everyone is catered for.”

The Dewkes dog snack range is designed to cater to dogs of all sizes and preferences.

Whether you’re travelling with a small terrier or a larger breed, there is a treat to suit every dog’s needs.

Dewkes snacks are made from natural ingredients and packaged in sustainable, recyclable materials, aligning with TfW’s commitment to eco-friendly travel.

James Bygate, Managing Director at Dewkes, expressed his enthusiasm:
“We are thrilled to launch this new era of dog-friendly travel, delivering on our purpose of providing healthy nutritional snacks for the social dog on the go.”

In addition to enhancing the comfort of dog owners on board, this initiative supports Dewkes, a family-run company that has been recognised for its contributions to the pet sector. Dewkes recently won the prestigious Farm Shop & Deli Award 2024, underscoring its commitment to excellence and sustainability.

Travellers on selected TfW routes will be able to easily order dog treats by scanning a QR code at their seat.

A TfW host will then bring the treats directly to their seat, ensuring a smooth and convenient experience.

As dog-friendly tourism grows, travelling by train across Wales has never been more enjoyable for both people and their pets.

For more information on dog-friendly services and to plan your journey, visit the TfW Journey Planner.

