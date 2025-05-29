Tidal turbine blade innovation to be developed in Broughton

A new project based in Broughton aims to develop the next generation of tidal stream turbine blades, with the potential to transform the renewable energy sector.

The project will see the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) Cymru, located in Broughton, collaborate with Menter Môn and the Welsh team of the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult to improve the performance, durability and efficiency of tidal energy blades.

The initiative is one of five to receive a share of £1 million from the Welsh Government under the VInnovate programme. This programme is part of the Vanguard Initiative, which supports collaborative innovation among European industrial regions, with a focus on small and medium-sized enterprises.

Galician partners involved in the project include Magallanes Renovables, a manufacturer of marine renewable energy infrastructure, and D3 Applied Technologies, a research organisation specialising in aerodynamics and hydrodynamics.

Andy Silcox, interim chief technology officer at AMRC Cymru, said:

“Wales is already recognised as a trailblazer in the establishment of tidal energy sites, and a hub for cutting-edge marine energy research, contributing its extensive knowledge and experience.

“This collaboration between AMRC Cymru, the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult and Menter Mon will create a strategic partnership among the regions of Wales and Galicia, bringing together a unique blend of expertise and innovation in the field of renewable energy.

“Supporting the design and development of the newest tidal turbine blades, the project will lay the groundwork for a lasting collaboration, driving future innovations and projects in renewable energy to contribute to a more sustainable energy landscape.”

Wales had more projects funded in the 2024 VInnovate round than any other region.

Organisations and SMEs in Wales are now being invited to apply for the 2025 round of VInnovate funding.

Rebecca Evans, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, said:

“Wales’ research and development sector is internationally renowned, with academia, industry and government working together to deliver big leaps in renewable energy innovation in particular.

“This culture of innovation has been championed and guided by our Wales Innovates strategy, laying the foundations for a green and prosperous future for Wales driven by collaborative innovation and new technologies that can have a real and lasting positive impact on every part of our society.

“I encourage organisations to seize the opportunities presented by programmes such as this to think big, collaborate internationally and further strengthen our innovation ecosystem and advanced manufacturing capabilities.”