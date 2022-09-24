Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 24th Sep 2022

Tickets ‘selling fast’ for Deeside Round Table fireworks display

Organisers behind the popular fireworks display at Deeside Leisure Centre on bonfire night say ‘tickets are selling fast.’

The biggest fireworks display in the area is set to return for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deeside Round Table said: “Our first Bonfire and fireworks display since covid, makes its long-awaited return this November.”

“We can’t wait to put on another great event for you all and what a CRACKER we have lined up.”

“To ensure everything runs smoothly, the epic fireworks display will be carried out by Bright Sparks Fireworks. We can’t wait to see you all there.”

“As with all our events, every penny we raise goes back into helping the local community.”

The event at the Deeside Leisure Centre in Queensferry takes place from 6pm on November 5.

On the Deeside Round Table Facebook page, one person asked, “Can you pay on the night,” in response Darren said: “Yes you can also pay on the night but we’d advise getting tickets before so we don’t exceed numbers.”

Ticket details can be found here.

