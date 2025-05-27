Three pets spend 500 days in care at North Wales RSPCA

Staff at RSPCA Bryn Y Maen Animal Centre in Upper Colwyn Bay are appealing for homes for three of their longest-staying rescue animals, who have been in care for a combined total of 500 days.

Felix, a cat who has been with the centre for 269 days, has been in RSPCA care the longest. Boris, another cat, has spent 152 days waiting for a home. Skye, a crossbreed dog, has been at the centre for 107 days but has not received suitable interest.

Animal Care Assistant Sarah Davies said Skye is a well-loved character at the centre.

“We cannot wait to find her the perfect home to settle into,” said Sarah. “Skye loves to snuffle around searching for treats and new toys and loves to dig about in our toy boxes to find the perfect soft teddy to play with.

“Skye can take a little while to warm up to people but once you’re a friend you are her favourite person in the whole world. Skye would love to be the only pet in the property and would love a secure garden to stretch those lurcher legs of hers.

“She is around five years old and will be the perfect addition to completing someone’s family. Skye walks well on a secure harness and loves anytime spent outdoors.”

Felix has been at the Upper Colwyn Bay centre the longest.

“Felix is such an affectionate boy, but can be shy on first approach and prefers to get to know people gradually, which is completely understandable due to his neglectful past,” said Sarah.

“However, once you’re a friend, you’re a friend for life! Felix has had a tough past so we would love to see him in a home where he can settle in and build his confidence with his new family.

“He has expressed an interest in the cat next door to his pod so a home with a gentle but confident cat may help him to learn that life isn’t so scary!”

Boris, also around one year old, has grown in confidence during his time at the centre.

“He was initially quite anxious when he first came into our care, however he has grown in confidence a lot during his time with us,” said Sarah.

“Boris is a very sweet, gentle natured boy – but he can be a little shy, and can be a little unsure of new things and new people at times.

“He just needs a calm and gentle approach. He can live with children of secondary school age but just ensuring they are gentle and calm with him. Boris is a friendly boy who loves a gentle fuss and he enjoys spending time with familiar people.”

To find out more about the animals at RSPCA Bryn Y Maen Animal Centre, or to offer support, visit the centre’s website or Facebook page.