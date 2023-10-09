Thirteen men to appear in court in relation to football disorder
|Thirteen men are set to appear in court over the next four weeks in relation to disorder at a football match in Chester.
|The men have all been charged with a variety of offences in relation to the disorder that occurred at the end of the Chester FC versus Brackley Town match on Sunday 7 May.
The 13 defendants, who are all set to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court, are –
Tuesday 10 October
Friday 20 October
Tuesday 24 October
Friday 27 October
Friday 3 November
As well the 13 men set to appear in court, two men have already been sentenced for the roles they played in the disorder.
Chase Astill appeared at Chester Magistrates Court on Wednesday 5 October where he admitted throwing a missile and pitch invasion.
The 25-year-old of Sumner Road, Chester, was handed a three-year football banning order, an £80 fine, £120 costs and £32 victim’s surcharge.
Meanwhile, Thomas Graham appeared at Chester Magistrates Court on Tuesday 5 September where he was also handed a three-year football banning order, fined £1,518.84 and ordered to complete 50 hours unpaid work.
The 18-year-old of Wharton Court, Chester, had previously pleaded guilty to entering the playing area at a football match and criminal damage under £5,000.
In addition, to all of the convictions and ongoing cases, three men have been issued with conditional cautions and four youths have been referred to the Youth Offending Team.
The investigation into the disorder remains ongoing and further charges are expected in the coming weeks.
