Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 22nd Sep 2022

Updated: Thu 22nd Sep

Just a few days left to use or swap paper £20 and £50

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

There are just a few days left to either spend or swap old paper £20 and £50 notes.

After 30 September 2022, paper £20 and £50 banknotes will no longer be legal tender.

If you have any paper £20 or £50 notes, we encourage you to use them or deposit them with your bank or Post Office before 30 September 2022.

As paper notes are returned to the Bank of England, they are being replaced with the new polymer £20 notes featuring JMW Turner, and polymer £50 notes featuring Alan Turing.

After 30 September, only our polymer notes will have legal tender status.

polymer-20-and-50
What to do with paper notes after 30 September

Once the 30 September 2022 deadline has passed, you will no longer be able to use Bank of England paper notes in shops, or use them to pay businesses.

After this date, many UK banks will accept withdrawn notes as deposits from customers. Some Post Offices may also accept withdrawn notes as a deposit into any bank account you can access with them.

The Bank of England will always exchange any withdrawn notes, including paper notes we have withdrawn in the past.

Continue to check your banknotes

You may still receive paper notes from businesses or other people until 30 September 2022.

Focus on these key security features to help confirm that a £20 or £50 paper note is genuine:

£20 hologram image change

Hologram image change security feature

Tilt the note from side to side and check the images change between a ‘£’ symbol and the number ’20’.

£50 motion thread image change

Tilt the note up and down or side to side and check the images change between a ‘£’ symbol and the number ’50’.

Bright £20 or £50 in the watermark

Paper-20-and-50-Bright-watermark-200x100

Hold the note up to the light. Check there is a bright ‘£20’ or ‘£50’ at the top of the Queen’s portrait.

In June the Bank of England said there was still over £6 billion worth of paper £20 and over £8 billion worth of paper £50 notes in circulation.

That’s more than 300 million individual £20 banknotes, and 160 million paper £50 banknotes.

Bank of England’s Chief Cashier Sarah John said “Changing our banknotes from paper to polymer over recent years has been an important development, because it makes them more difficult to counterfeit, and means they are more durable.”

The majority of paper banknotes have now been taken out of circulation, but a significant number remain in the economy, so we’re asking you to check if you have any at home.”

 

Read Next

  • Freedom of Chester – soldiers of 1st Battalion the Mercian Regiment will march through city next week
  • Part for the M56 will be closed this weekend for North Wales bound traffic
  • First minister rejects call for ‘new structure’ of North Wales health board
  • Flintshire school holds special assembly in honour of the late Queen

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Freedom of Chester – soldiers of 1st Battalion the Mercian Regiment will march through city next week

    News

    Part for the M56 will be closed this weekend for North Wales bound traffic

    News

    First minister rejects call for ‘new structure’ of North Wales health board

    News

    Flintshire school holds special assembly in honour of the late Queen

    News

    People should be on high alert for energy-related scams, consumer group Which? warns

    News

    Majority of drivers believe changing the MOT to every two years is a dangerously bad idea, says RAC

    News

    Chancellor to announce a tightening of Universal Credit rules on Friday

    News

    Aldi named ‘supermarket of the year’ at the ‘Oscars of the retail world’, the Retail Industry Awards

    News

    Further strike action in October will “bring the railway to an effective standstill”, says union

    News




    Read 407,482 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn