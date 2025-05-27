Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 27th May 2025

Theatr Clwyd Youth Board seeks new members

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Theatr Clwyd is calling on young people to apply for a place on its Youth Board, which helps shape the theatre’s programme and future development.

The Mold-based theatre says the opportunity is aimed at anyone interested in the arts and looking to gain experience while influencing how Theatr Clwyd operates.

The Youth Board meets four times a year and works closely with the theatre’s Senior Leadership Team and Board of Trustees to ensure that shows, events, and creative engagement activities reflect the interests and priorities of younger audiences.

Board members may also have the chance to attend industry conferences, receive training and see shows and events at Theatr Clwyd.

Theatr Clwyd said it welcomes applications from all young people but is particularly encouraging more male applicants to ensure a broad mix of voices on the board.

“Our Board Members play a key role in advocating for and championing Theatr Clwyd,” the theatre said. “We request a minimum time commitment of eight hours per year, spread across four meetings.”

Meetings will be held either in person at Theatr Clwyd, Raikes Lane in Mold, or online, with upcoming dates set for 23 July and 22 October.

While the role is unpaid, travel costs for attending meetings will be reimbursed.

Applicants are invited to submit a short statement explaining why they want to join the Youth Board.

This can be a one-page written piece or a three-minute video or audio file. Submissions should be sent to [email protected] by Friday 13 June.

Theatr Clwyd said it is committed to being a diverse and accessible venue and encourages applications from people from underrepresented backgrounds.

More information is available on Theatr Clwyd’s website.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected] Latest News

  • Chester: Solar panel upgrade boosts Storyhouse’s green power
  • Three pets spend 500 days in care at North Wales RSPCA
  • Crackdown on shop theft launched in Flintshire

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Chester: Solar panel upgrade boosts Storyhouse’s green power

    News

    Three pets spend 500 days in care at North Wales RSPCA

    News

    Crackdown on shop theft launched in Flintshire

    News

    North Wales services unite to launch new dementia support tool

    News

    North Wales rail upgrade plans dismissed as ‘fantasy wish list’

    News

    Good news for Broughton wing makers – Vietjet places £4.6bn A330 order with Airbus

    News

    Health unions brand Welsh NHS pay rise as ‘too little, too late’

    News

    Trio saved by lifeboat crew after inflatable drifts off North Wales coast

    News

    John Disney named new Connah’s Quay Nomads manager

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn