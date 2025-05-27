Theatr Clwyd Youth Board seeks new members

Theatr Clwyd is calling on young people to apply for a place on its Youth Board, which helps shape the theatre’s programme and future development.

The Mold-based theatre says the opportunity is aimed at anyone interested in the arts and looking to gain experience while influencing how Theatr Clwyd operates.

The Youth Board meets four times a year and works closely with the theatre’s Senior Leadership Team and Board of Trustees to ensure that shows, events, and creative engagement activities reflect the interests and priorities of younger audiences.

Board members may also have the chance to attend industry conferences, receive training and see shows and events at Theatr Clwyd.

Theatr Clwyd said it welcomes applications from all young people but is particularly encouraging more male applicants to ensure a broad mix of voices on the board.

“Our Board Members play a key role in advocating for and championing Theatr Clwyd,” the theatre said. “We request a minimum time commitment of eight hours per year, spread across four meetings.”

Meetings will be held either in person at Theatr Clwyd, Raikes Lane in Mold, or online, with upcoming dates set for 23 July and 22 October.

While the role is unpaid, travel costs for attending meetings will be reimbursed.

Applicants are invited to submit a short statement explaining why they want to join the Youth Board.

This can be a one-page written piece or a three-minute video or audio file. Submissions should be sent to [email protected] by Friday 13 June.

Theatr Clwyd said it is committed to being a diverse and accessible venue and encourages applications from people from underrepresented backgrounds.

More information is available on Theatr Clwyd’s website.