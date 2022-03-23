Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 23rd Mar 2022

Updated: Wed 23rd Mar

UK and Republic of Ireland Football Associations submit expression of interest to host UEFA Euro 2028

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The Football Associations of England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales have today submitted a joint ‘Expression of Interest’ (EOI) to host UEFA EURO 2028.

The submission follows a feasibility study which evaluated the hosting opportunities and local benefits of organising major international football events.

The Governments of the UK, Ireland, Scotland and Wales have confirmed their support for the EOI submission and, given the Northern Ireland Executive is currently not meeting formally, officials there continue to observe the process closely.

A joint statement from the football associations says: “With this unique partnership, we are taking the appropriate next steps and our ambition is to stage a successful UEFA EURO which will be a wonderful celebration of football for fans and teams.”

“We believe EURO 2028 would be one of the greatest sporting events ever held in the UK & Ireland.”

The statement says: “This unprecedented partnership of five associations offers something special to European football, including the potential for an expanded tournament, and we are passionate about maximising the sustainability and legacy benefits for communities across the UK and Ireland.”

“Over the coming months, we will develop our proposals further, subject to the publication by UEFA of the full technical specification.”

“ This includes engaging in discussions with possible host cities and stadia to define the optimum tournament, model and conducting a full costs and benefits analysis.”

The statement goes on to say: “The UK & Ireland will offer an unrivalled tournament from a technical perspective – with modern, well-connected stadia and excellent infrastructure – that makes our partnership ideal to host EURO 2028.”

“Football must do everything possible to show how our sport can be a force for good – now, more than ever. We are resolute in our belief in the power of football to help bring people together.”

“We now look forward to receiving further tournament requirements and continuing our constructive dialogue with UEFA to advance our bid plans.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Post Office card account holders urged to “switch now”, says HMRC

News

Calling the Community of Connah’s Quay to join in “Quay Clean”

News

The Welsh government wants to install 30ft high “air quality barriers” along a near half-mile stretch of the A494 in Deeside

News

National Day of Reflection: Today marks the second anniversary of the UK’s first lockdown

News

Flint High School honours two students’ success in winning ‘Heroes of the Pandemic’ stamp design competition

News

Unpaid carers across Flintshire to receive a £500 payment

News

Satellite images show full extent of Parkgate marsh fire that ravaged RSPB reedbeds

News

Drivers’ increasing concern over high fuel prices prompts call for fuel duty or VAT cut

News

Author and former Government Minister explore Welsh history at Flintshire library event

News





Read 426,385 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn