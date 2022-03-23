UK and Republic of Ireland Football Associations submit expression of interest to host UEFA Euro 2028

The Football Associations of England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales have today submitted a joint ‘Expression of Interest’ (EOI) to host UEFA EURO 2028.

The submission follows a feasibility study which evaluated the hosting opportunities and local benefits of organising major international football events.

The Governments of the UK, Ireland, Scotland and Wales have confirmed their support for the EOI submission and, given the Northern Ireland Executive is currently not meeting formally, officials there continue to observe the process closely.

A joint statement from the football associations says: “With this unique partnership, we are taking the appropriate next steps and our ambition is to stage a successful UEFA EURO which will be a wonderful celebration of football for fans and teams.”

“We believe EURO 2028 would be one of the greatest sporting events ever held in the UK & Ireland.”

The statement says: “This unprecedented partnership of five associations offers something special to European football, including the potential for an expanded tournament, and we are passionate about maximising the sustainability and legacy benefits for communities across the UK and Ireland.”

“Over the coming months, we will develop our proposals further, subject to the publication by UEFA of the full technical specification.”

“ This includes engaging in discussions with possible host cities and stadia to define the optimum tournament, model and conducting a full costs and benefits analysis.”

The statement goes on to say: “The UK & Ireland will offer an unrivalled tournament from a technical perspective – with modern, well-connected stadia and excellent infrastructure – that makes our partnership ideal to host EURO 2028.”

“Football must do everything possible to show how our sport can be a force for good – now, more than ever. We are resolute in our belief in the power of football to help bring people together.”

“We now look forward to receiving further tournament requirements and continuing our constructive dialogue with UEFA to advance our bid plans.”